Article continues after sponsor message

FLORISSANT - The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred today when special agents executed a federal search warrant at a residence in Florissant. No one was injured, and a male subject was arrested.

The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough, objective, and conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. As this remains an on-going matter, the FBI has no further comment.

More like this: