WOOD RIVER - The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (ARC) memorialized former Recreation Director, Dave Logan, on Saturday, August 19, by unveiling a water feature at the administrative offices. Logan passed on June 5, 2021, after 40 years of employment with ARC.

Executive Director, Chad Rollins, said, “We remember Dave and the great love he had for people. He was a true positive light for our clients, families and staff at ARC.”

Rollins unveiled the water feature constructed by ARC staff following an outpouring of memorial donations. The seven-foot by nine-foot fountain includes a granite stone inscribed, Dave Logan – A life well lived, proud father of three sons: Robert, Christopher, Patrick. 40 years of dedication to the William M. BeDell ARC.

Family, friends, staff and clients attended the dedication and shared many fond memories of Logan. He was remembered for his kindness, humor and unfailing devotion to his family and to the ARC clients.

The William M. BeDell ARC, established in 1957, is a non-profit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Madison County. Logan served the residential clients by taking them into the community for sporting events, movies, dinners, concerts and to visit special attractions throughout the metropolitan area. He also coordinated activities including participation in Special Olympics, summer camp and conferences.

One staff member remembered Logan for his indelible presence and boisterous laugh who comforted many clients at all hours of the day and night.

