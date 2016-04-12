JERSEYVILLE - Spend a beautiful spring or summer afternoon at Fairmount Park in Collinsville. Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) for Afternoon at the Track on Tuesday, May 3, or Aug. 30. A scrumptious buffet lunch will be served in the Black Stallion Room overlooking the racetrack.

After lunch, guests will have the opportunity to watch and bet on eight live horse races. The trip is $40 per person and includes track admission, official racing program, lunch, gratuities and transportation. Guests will be responsible for betting their own money. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound St., Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 10:15 a.m and will return at approximately 5:30 p.m. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 10:00 a.m. for an on time departure.

This trip is perfect for adults of all ages. Pre-registration is required and seats are limited. The registration deadline has been extended to April 20 for the May 3 trip and the deadline is Aug. 1 for the Aug. 30 trip. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/category/adult/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

