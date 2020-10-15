

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 53 additional confirmed deaths. On September 4, 2020, IDPH reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after a slowdown in data processing delayed reporting of some additional aggregate numbers. Cases not reported in the previous several days were included in the September 4, 2020 total. The slowdown did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.

Adams County: 1 female 80s

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Carroll County: 1 female 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 60s

Christian County: 1 female 60s

Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Clay County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 female 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 2 males 80s

Kendall County: 1 male 60s

Knox County: 1 male 20s

Lawrence County: 1 male 80s

Article continues after sponsor message

Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 male 60s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Richland County: 1 female 60s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Saline County: 1 female 70s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Wabash County: 1 female 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 4.9%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009. As of last night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Starting today, IDPH is including both molecular and antigen tests in the number of statewide total test performed in Illinois. Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1% of total tests performed). Antigen tests, like BinaxNOW™, are now becoming more readily available, therefore, IDPH will include both molecular and antigen tests in its total number of tests starting October 15, 2020.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: