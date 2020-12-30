ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a crisis intervention on Teresa Street in Alton off Belle Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said the call was initially a domestic situation, but thankfully, there were no serious injuries and the situation was resolved. A person was transported to a local hospital for assistance from the home.

Also, those in the residence had dogs, who were taken to be cared for from the scene, he said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.