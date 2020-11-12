GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick announced Thursday morning that due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 and applying an abundance of caution, Godfrey Village Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, for deep cleaning.

The Village of Godfrey offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, with regular hours, McCormick said.

