After COVID-19 Discovery, Village Of Godfrey Hall To Close Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 For Deep Cleaning
Nov 12, 2020 10:56 AM Nov 12, 2020 12:08 PM Save
Listen to the story
GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick announced Thursday morning that due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 and applying an abundance of caution, Godfrey Village Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, for deep cleaning.
The Village of Godfrey offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, with regular hours, McCormick said.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: