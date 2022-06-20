Affordable Housing For Veterans, Seniors Coming To Metro East With Belt Support Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) released the following statement in response to the former Broadview Hotel renovation to accommodate 109 affordable apartments for seniors and veterans in East St. Louis: Article continues after sponsor message “Investing in affordable housing is crucial, especially for our local residents who have sacrificed a great deal throughout their lives. Redeveloping the former Broadview Hotel opens the door for over 100 residents to have sufficient housing in the Metro East and will provide seniors and veterans with essential services to better their futures.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending