GRAFTON - On Saturday Aeries Resort in Grafton hosted a Craft Beer Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The doors opened at 1:30 p.m. for registration and ID check. People sampled craft beers from a variety of local small-batch breweries with a souvenir tasting glass and 12 tastings.

Crowned “Best Sandwich In The Entire World” at the 2018 World Food Championships, SugarFire Smoke House had their award-winning food.

On the patio, Hookie played music from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. the Craft Beer Festival was packed when the doors opened. People were enjoying the nice weather while they listened to the band and tasted the beer.

