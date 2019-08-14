GRAFTON - Nothing pairs with warm August nights like ice-cold craft brews & the Best Sandwich In The World from SugarFire. Spend your Saturday sampling local craft beers, enjoying SugarFire BBQ & listening to live music by Hookie.

On August 24, Aeries Resort in Grafton will host a Craft Beer Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for registration and ID check. Sample craft beers from a variety of local small-batch breweries. Souvenir tasting glass and 12 tastings included with $25 admission. Enjoy a full pour of your favorite find at the cash bar. 21+, ID required.

Crowned “Best Sandwich In The Entire World” at the 2018 World Food Championships, SugarFire Smoke House brings a taste of their award-winning menu to Aerie’s. The generous plate included with $25 festival admission. Indoor seating & serving from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the beautiful Terrace banquet center.

Hookie will play music from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

