EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Adyson Bunt is a powerful student leader.

For her ambition, Adyson Bunt is a Fischer Lumber Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Bunt, a senior at EAWR, has participated in varsity football/basketball/competition cheer since she was a freshman. She also celebrates her classmates as a member of the Spirit Club.

She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. She volunteers often as a senior mentor and a Big Sister; in both roles, Bunt encourages and advocates for younger students. She also represents her classmates as a member of Student Council and has learned a lot through her involvement with the RiverBend Growth Association.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Bunt received the 110% Award and MVP recognition from her cheer team. She also obtained Gold Level Renaissance status.

When she’s not at school, she works as a lifeguard and a gymnastics/tumbling coach. She enjoys working with younger people and empowering them to be successful.

All of this hard work has culminated in an impressive resume, which will come in handy as Bunt prepares to graduate. Her loved ones and teaches know she will do great things.

“[I plan to] obtain a nursing degree and become a flight or ER nurse,” she shared.

Congratulations to Adyson for this recognition from Fischer Lumber and East Alton-Wood River High School!

