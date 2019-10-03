O’FALLON, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) will host a free, public Veterans’ Forum at the Caseyville VFW post on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bost will be joined by special guest, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Dr. Phil Roe (TN-1), to answer veterans’ questions about the VA, the disability claims process, and the work their committee is doing in Congress.

Media planning to attend the forum, please contact Alex Naughton at alexandra.naughton@mail.house.gov.

WHO: Rep. Mike Bost and Ranking Member Dr. Phil Roe

WHAT: Free, public Veterans’ Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 @ 2pm

WHERE: Caseyville Memorial VFW Post 1117

415 N. Long Street in Caseyville

CONTACT: For constituent questions, please contact Rep. Bost’s O’Fallon office at 618-622-0766.

