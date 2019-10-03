O’FALLON, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) will host a free, public Veterans’ Forum at the Caseyville VFW post on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bost will be joined by special guest, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Dr. Phil Roe (TN-1), to answer veterans’ questions about the VA, the disability claims process, and the work their committee is doing in Congress.

Media planning to attend the forum, please contact Alex Naughton at alexandra.naughton@mail.house.gov.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHO: Rep. Mike Bost and Ranking Member Dr. Phil Roe

Article continues after sponsor message

WHAT: Free, public Veterans’ Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 @ 2pm

WHERE: Caseyville Memorial VFW Post 1117
415 N. Long Street in Caseyville

CONTACT: For constituent questions, please contact Rep. Bost’s O’Fallon office at 618-622-0766.

More like this:

Bost Applauds VA Phase Out Of Transgender Treatments
Mar 18, 2025
Budzinski Calls Out House Veterans Affairs Committee for Hosting Sales Pitch with VA in Crisis
3 days ago
Budzinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Simplify the VA’s Correspondence with Veterans
Feb 7, 2025
Bost To Serve Another Two-Year Term As Veterans Committee Chairman
Dec 9, 2024
Bost Announces He Will Host Pro-Life Leader As Guest For Trump's Joint Address
Mar 3, 2025

 