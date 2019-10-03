Advisory: Bost to Host Veterans Forum in Caseyville on Wednesday
O’FALLON, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) will host a free, public Veterans’ Forum at the Caseyville VFW post on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bost will be joined by special guest, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Dr. Phil Roe (TN-1), to answer veterans’ questions about the VA, the disability claims process, and the work their committee is doing in Congress.
WHO: Rep. Mike Bost and Ranking Member Dr. Phil Roe
WHAT: Free, public Veterans’ Forum
WHEN: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 @ 2pm
WHERE: Caseyville Memorial VFW Post 1117
415 N. Long Street in Caseyville
CONTACT: For constituent questions, please contact Rep. Bost’s O’Fallon office at 618-622-0766.
