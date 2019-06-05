WOOD RIVER – Adrianna Ulrich had a strong performance on the opening night of the Alton Road Runners Club Summer Track Series Thursday evening at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

And during the evening, the 15-year-old Ulrich turned out to be a double winner, taking the 100 meters with a time of 14.1 seconds, and the long jump with a distance of 13’ 2”.

Ulrich first became interested in track during grade school, by watching her older sister compete.

“Track and field looks cool,” Ulrich said in a pre-meet interview, “so I thought I would do it. And I actually really liked it.”

Ulrich has now been running track for three years, and her specialty events are the long jump and 200 meters. She had a very simple reason for coming out to participate in the series’ opener.

“Just to get myself ready for track season,” Ulrich said, “and just to spend quality time with my family.”

Ulrich’s family has indeed been successful in track in the past, and her goals for the summer are just as simple.

“To definitely beat all my records,” Ulrich said, “and just, like, prepare my body for the season, to make sure it’s in the shape it needs to be.”

There’s also the possibility that Ulrich may run for the Oiler cross-country team in the fall, but she’s still deciding whether or not to run in the fall.

“Track, I’m doing,” Ulrich said, “cross-country, I’m still debating on doing, just because I’m not really an endurance runner, but I might do it just to help better my running.”

There are many positives about being involved with track and field, and Ulrich has a few of her own positives as well.

“Your teammates cheer you on,” Ulrich said, “and just everyone gets to watch you. I like it.”

Down the road, Ulrich has some very ambitious goals for her track career.

“Definitely try to go to state in one of my events,” Ulrich said. And past that?

“I never know,” Ulrich said. But she’s certain of one thing.

“I like track,” Ulrich said with a smile and a laugh.

