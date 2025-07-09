ALTON – As the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to leave no stone unturned in the investigation into the tragic July 4, 2025, homicide of 17-year-old Shabrya L. Hudson, additional charges have been filed against two more individuals connected to this case.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, under the direction of State’s Attorney Tom Haine, issued the following charges:

• Tamadrey C. Ballinger, a 20-year-old male from Alton on Two Counts of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

• Brashonda D. Colley, a 44-year old female from Alton of Obstructing Justice.

Both individuals were taken into custody on Tuesday evening, July 8, 2025. Ballinger is being held pending a detention hearing, while Colley was released in accordance with the terms of her arrest warrant.

Relating to today’s charges against Ballinger, the Alton Police Department is working diligently with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to make sure anyone involved in any aspect of this terrible tragedy will face appropriate charges under Illinois law.

Chief Jarrett Ford said, “Our detectives have been working around the clock since this tragedy occurred. These new charges reflect the unwavering dedication of our team and their continued commitment to bring justice for Shabrya and her family.”

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

