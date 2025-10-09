BETHALTO - Civic Memorial edged Alton Marquette 2-1 in a tightly contested girls volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, with set scores of 25-21, 23-25, 25-21. The game took place at Civic Memorial, where the home team improved its overall record to 13-7-2, while Marquette fell to 14-14 on the season.

Civic Memorial secured the victory by rallying in the final set after dropping the second. Key contributors for CM included Addison Jeffery, who led with 14 kills and added two blocks, and Abby Brueckner, who tallied 20 assists along with 5 digs. Other notable performances came from Kaitlyn Ogden with 8 kills and 5 digs, and Olivia Monroe, who recorded 2 aces and 5 digs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette showcased strong efforts from several players despite the loss. Brooke Keller delivered 10 service points on 14 serves, including two aces, and contributed 10 assists. Stella Frost added four aces on nine serves for seven service points. Mia Moore posted eight kills and eight digs, while Ari Davenport had 10 digs and seven assists. Alex Stephan was a defensive standout with 25 receptions and 23 digs. Karly Davenport contributed five kills and two blocks.

Looking ahead, Marquette is scheduled to host Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, with the junior varsity match beginning at 5:30 p.m. and varsity to follow. Civic Memorial will travel to Triad for a match on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

More like this: