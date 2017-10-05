Addalynn Brie Muscarella
Name: Addalynn Brie Muscarella
Parents: Ashley and Damon Muscarella of Alton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 15 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 1:55 PM
Date: September 29, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Maddox Tucker (4); Ryker Knox (1)
Grandparents: Dena Muscarella, Alton; Joey Muscarella, Alton;
Toni & Steve Altier, Valrico, FL; Mark Schwan (deceased)
Great Grandparents: Larry & Phyllis Tarrant, Alton;
Bev & Troy Bryant, Villa Rica, GA; Jay Sansone (deceased)
