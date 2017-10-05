Name: Addalynn Brie Muscarella

Parents: Ashley and Damon Muscarella of Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 15 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 1:55 PM

Date: September 29, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Maddox Tucker (4); Ryker Knox (1)

Grandparents: Dena Muscarella, Alton; Joey Muscarella, Alton;

Toni & Steve Altier, Valrico, FL; Mark Schwan (deceased)

Great Grandparents: Larry & Phyllis Tarrant, Alton;

Bev & Troy Bryant, Villa Rica, GA; Jay Sansone (deceased)

