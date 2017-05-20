http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/17-5-20-Matt-Adams-after-trade.mp3

(Busch Stadium) The “Big City” era in St. Louis has come to a close as Matt Adams has been traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Atlanta Braves.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” said Adams. “I’ve got a lot of great relationships with a lot of guys on this team. But looking at it, it’s the best thing for my career. I’ll be able to go over there and join another great organization and be able to play everyday.

“I can’t thank the Cardinals enough for the opportunities that they gave me and the trust they had in me. It was a great run and just happy to be able to get out there everyday and play.”

For the season, Adams is hitting .292 (14-48) with a home run and seven runs driven in.

The Cardinals receive 19-year old prospect Juan Yevez in exchange for Adams, who is likely to be the everyday first baseman for the Braves since Freddie Freeman is expected to miss the next eight weeks (wrist).

“I was just thankful to be part of a great organization,” continued Adams. “I busted my butt this offseason and that helped with having them experiment with left field. I feel like I did okay, but we’ve got too many great guys on this team. So, kind of the odd man out but…it’s tough to talk about, but they’ve treated me with great…here. They do everything right and they go about their business the right way. I wanted to fit in and that’s how I went about it.”

Admittedly, the idea of being traded wasn’t completely foreign to Adams, especially after the Cardinals announced during the off-season that Matt Carpenter was going to be their everyday first baseman.

“I didn’t want to dwell on that,” said Adams. “I just wanted to get myself ready for the season. I feel like I did a great job for that and I feel like I’ve done everything that they asked me to do and it’s tough to go. Tough to say goodbye to all my friends here, the coaches, and everybody.”

During his time in St. Louis, Adams has had his share of dramatic home runs–both of the walk-off and post-season variety. But rather than thinking of taking the likes of Clayton Kershaw or Madison Bumgarner deep, “Big City” will remember the relationships he developed with the Cardinals.

“I think just my first couple years, we were playing in the playoffs two, three years in a row,” said Adams. “Just the way I got treated when I first came up, that’s really what sticks out to me. The way Waino, and Yadi, and Holliday–even the skipper and Mabes, all those guys. They just treated me the right way. The stats and everything I’ve done here besides that, I don’t really want to dwell on that too much. Just the friendships and the attitudes that are on this team, that’s what I’m going to remember the most. Just the way the Cardinals go about their business.”

Adams will leave Sunday morning to join with Atlanta.

photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI