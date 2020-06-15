ELSBERRY, Mo. - Adam Stilts completed a day of masterful pitching by the Alton Post 126 American Legion baseball team by scattering seven hits and allowing only a first inning run while striking out 10 in a complete game performance as the Legionnaires defeated Hannibal, Mo. 2-1 in the final game of the group stage of the Washington, Mo., tournament at Elsberry, Mo.

It was the second time Alton had faced Hannibal in the abbreviated season, with Hannibal having won on May 30 in Washington 13-5. The win was the fifth straight by the Legionnaires, who now have won six of their last seven.

"Another good yeoman-like effort," said Alton manager Doug Booten. "We didn't hit well today, but the spotlight's on Adam. He pitched a complete game and Adam was dealing very well. It was a well-pitched game, and it was a very well-played game by both sides."

After conceding a run in the first to Hannibal, the Legionnaires scored twice in the second, thanks in part to a Gage Booten sacrifice bunt that moved a pair of runners into scoring position. Bryce Higginbotham and Tyler Steward took care of the rest with RBI hits that plated Preston Schepers and Owen Macias, respectively, with the runs that Stilts would need.

"We got the two runs when Gage bunted both runners over," Booten said. "We scored, and won 2-1. It was the little things, exactly, moving runners over and executing the small stuff we needed to win."

The Alton defense also contributed in a big way to the win, coming up with big plays constantly to help Stilts out when he needed it the most.

"The defense was great," Booten said. "We had some great plays in the field. I can't say enough about the defense today."

Alton had only three hits in the game, with Cullen McBride getting the only other hit. But the day belonged mainly to Stilts, who followed up brilliantly on an 18-strikeout performance from Higginbotham earlier in the day. After allowing the first inning run, Stilts shut down the Hannibal lineup, allowing only the seven hits while walking only one and fanning 10. Stilts did hit two Hannibal batters, but 70 of his 98 total pitches were for strikes.

The win puts Alton into the last four of the tournament, and they go in with a five-game winning streak and having won six of their last seven. It's something that Booten is very pleased with.

"We're rolling now," Booten said with a laugh.

"Just a great effort by the whole team so far this weekend," Booten said. "We want to keep things going, for sure."

