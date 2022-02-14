Our Love Story:

The Couple: Adam and Dreana from Godfrey

Date Met/Started Dating: December 15, 2015

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: Went to a comedy show and I ended up getting sick throwing up everywhere.

Date Married: June 1, 2018

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We really enjoy everything we do together but since the birth of our son Henry, raising him has been our favorite thing ever.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is key, you have to be able to express yourself to your partner.