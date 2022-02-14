Adam & Dreana's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Adam and Dreana from Godfrey
Date Met/Started Dating: December 15, 2015
Briefly Describe First Date: Went to a comedy show and I ended up getting sick throwing up everywhere.
Date Married: June 1, 2018
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We really enjoy everything we do together but since the birth of our son Henry, raising him has been our favorite thing ever.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is key, you have to be able to express yourself to your partner.