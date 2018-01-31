Adaela R. Jones named to Northland College Fall Dean's List
ASHLAND, WI - Adaela R. Jones of Alton, a Sophomore at Northland College, has been named to the dean's list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2017 term.
To qualify for the dean's list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a "C." Northland College is a private liberal arts college located in northern Wisconsin.
