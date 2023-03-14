PONTOON BEACH - The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) Board of Directors recognized five drivers for achieving consecutive years of perfect safety while driving a public transportation vehicle, at the March 9 Board Meeting. ACT operates bus service for the Madison County Transit District (MCT) fixed route and paratransit services. As defined by the National Safety Council, to retain the ‘perfect safety’ designation, drivers must, in all situations, make every effort possible to avoid an accident.

ACT drivers Ken Hill and Mike Saylor were recognized for 10 years of perfect safety—while logging more than 20,000 hours behind the wheel of a transit vehicle. Reatha Duff and Calvin Payne were recognized for 15 years of perfect safety, with more than 30,000 hours of driving. And, for the first time in ACT history, Monte O’Bannon was recognized for 25 years of perfect safety! O’Bannon achieved an agency first with her perfect safety record with more than 50,000 hours behind the wheel of a transit vehicle.

“The National Safety Council’s standards for perfect safety are very rigid,” said ACT Executive Director SJ Morrison. “To drive for 10 or 15 years without a preventable accident is a difficult milestone to reach. 25 years is remarkable and a new milestone for ACT. We’re very proud of these individuals for their diligence and ongoing service to the people of Madison County.”

