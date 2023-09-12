ALTON — The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) Board of Directors has awarded $100,000 to the City of Alton for the construction of a shared-use path. The funding was awarded under ACT’s Community Action Grants Program. The City of Alton will leverage the ACT grant against IDOT and City funding to implement Phase III of Alton’s Safe Routes to School program.

“On behalf of the City of Alton, I am grateful to receive this funding that will improve the safety for all pedestrians and especially students in our community. My staff and I look forward to working with their talented staff on future opportunities,” said Mayor Goins.

Improvements will include continuation of the shared-use path along College Avenue near Rock Springs Park and Alton Middle School, safety enhancements to the pedestrian crossing at College Avenue and Rock Springs Drive, as well as sidewalk improvements along Rock Springs Drive. This is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to secure grant funding from a variety of sources to implement various city plans and projects and continue to move Alton forward.