ACT Announces New $1,000 Sign-On Bonus.PONTOON BEACH - In an effort to recruit qualified individuals for a series of critical positions, the Agency for Community Transit (ACT) has established a new $1,000 sign-on bonus for drivers, bus cleaners, fuelers, and mechanics. These new hires will receive $250 after two weeks of employment and $750 upon completion of six months of employment. Located here in Madison County, Ill., conveniently off I-270 and IL-111 in Pontoon Beach, ACT offers a positive team atmosphere, competitive wages, excellent benefits, necessary training, and a desirable work environment for all positions. Below are the four positions covered by ACT’s sign-on bonus program.

Drivers: Bus drivers start at $17.50/hr with an increase to $19.73/hr after the probationary period. Successful and reliable drivers can reach top pay of over $26.00/hr. ACT can help interested individuals obtain a full CDL (commercial driver’s license) by providing thorough preparation for the test before completion of training. A solid work history, clean driving record, and a high school diploma or equivalent are required.

Mechanics: Mechanics can earn between $25.00-$32.00/hr, depending on experience. For a detailed job description please visit www.ACTinfo.org/jobs and click on Diesel Mechanic. Responsibilities include performing preventative maintenance, repairs, system overhauls, diagnostics, emergency on-road repair, etc. A $2.00/hr shift differential will be added to the above rates for hours worked between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Bus Fuelers: $18.00/hr This position works a night shift that runs from 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The fuelers’ responsibilities include fueling, washing, and cleaning the buses. This position must have experience or the ability to learn Microsoft Office software as well as a high school diploma or equivalent. With training provided, this candidate must be able to obtain a Class B driver’s license with airbrake endorsement. A $2.00/hr shift differential will be added to the above rates for hours worked between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Bus Cleaners: $17.00/hr This position works a night shift that runs from 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The responsibilities of the bus cleaners are to clean the interior of buses by mopping floors, washing interior windows, and vacuuming seats. A high school diploma or equivalent is required. A $2.00/hr shift differential will be added to the above rates for hours worked between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

All applicants must be positive, reliable individuals with a solid work history. Successful applicants must also pass a USDOT physical exam and drug test. To view open positions and to apply, please visit www.ACTinfo.org/jobs, call 618-797-4600, or email info@mct.org. ACT is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug-Free Workplace.

Agency for Community Transit, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) entity incorporated in the State of Illinois. In addition to the ACT Community Action Grants program, ACT operates all services for Madison County Transit (MCT), including the fixed-route bus system, the Runabout paratransit service, and the regional rideshare program known as RideFinders, and the maintenance and expansion of the MCT Trails bikeway system.

