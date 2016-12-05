Ace Alan Short
December 5, 2016 12:06 PM
Name: Ace Alan Short
Parents: Christie and Chuck Short of Cottage Hills
Birth weight: 7 lbs 12 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 12:44 PM
Date: December 2, 2016
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Siblings: Matthew (16); Drake (10)
Grandparents: Merle & Dorotha Short, Bethalto; Richard & Telma Hancock, Cottage Hills