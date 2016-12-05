Name:  Ace Alan Short

Parents:  Christie and Chuck Short of Cottage Hills

Birth weight:  7 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length:  19 inches

Time :  12:44 PM

Date:  December 2, 2016

Hospital:  Alton Memorial

Siblings:  Matthew (16); Drake (10)

Grandparents:  Merle & Dorotha Short, Bethalto;  Richard & Telma Hancock, Cottage Hills

 