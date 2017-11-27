ALTON - Marilyn Keiser, acclaimed organist, will perform at First Presbyterian Church in concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15. This is a free performance with a reception following the concert. The church is located at the corner of 4th and Alby Streets in Alton.

Dr. Keiser is Chancellor’s professor of Music at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana, University, Bloomington. She graduated from Illinois Wesleyan with a degree in sacred music and went on to Union theological Seminary with a Masters in Sacred Music and received a Doctor of Sacred Music degree in 1977.

She was involved in the music programs of both the Riverside church and later St. John the divine in New York. Her work with the church o continues as music director at Trinity Episcopal in Bloomington and her work as a consultant for the 1982 hymnbook.

Article continues after sponsor message

A virtuoso concert performer, she has been in constant demand as a recitalist and as a workshop leader throughout the world, from Brazil to Singapore to Paris. Dr. Keiser authored “Teaching Music in small churches.”

Robert Dial of Springfield built the organ, with the assistance of our music director, Greg Fletcher. It has 45 ranks, sets of pipes to produce particular sounds from flutes to trumpet, for instance. The acoustic profile of the sanctuary is well-suited for the performance.

The concert is supported by the Linda Campbell Music fund.

More like this: