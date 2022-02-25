ALTON - Jenny L. Voss, 39, of Sandoval, Ill. was charged Friday with four counts of failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death and other charges.

She is accused of being involved in an accident on Dec. 31 at Landmarks Boulevard and Clark Bridge in which two people were injured.

Two of the charges are for allegedly failing to report, and two are for allegedly leaving the scene. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Kevin J. Patton, 25, of the 300 block of Pine Street, Carrollton, was charged Friday with aggravated driving under the influence involving great bodily harm.

He allegedly was involved in an accident on May 27 in the 100 block of West Broadway while under the influence of fentanyl and the active ingredient in marijuana. Bail was set at $50,000.

EAST ALTON - Aaron R. Glover, 28, was charged Friday with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and obstruction of identification.

He allegedly fled from the police at more than 21 mph over the speed limit on Thursday. He is also accused of giving a fake name to a police officer. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Jacob D. Edsall, 27, of the 1000 block of Brown Street, Alton, was charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen vehicle and retail theft.

He is accused of possessing a stolen Dodge Ram truck on Feb. 12 and stealing two boxes of infuser regulators from Studio 420, 1104 Broadway, Alton. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Dustin W. Skelton, 43, of the 1100 block of Seiler Road, Alton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Jan. 2. Bail was set at $5,000.

