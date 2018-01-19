JERSEYVILLE - Two vehicles were involved in an accident on Route 67 going towards Jerseyville from Godfrey Friday evening.

A Jersey County officer on the scene said one driver leaving Domino Lane failed to yield, resulting in an accident requiring the two male drivers of the vehicles to be transported to the hospital.

The officer said air bags were deployed in each vehicle but no injuries appeared to be life threatening, no blood or visible broken bones he added.

All lanes of traffic remain open. As of 6 p.m. Friday night both cars were currently being towed while remaining debris is being cleaned up.