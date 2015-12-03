EDWARDSVILLE - Register now for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s accelerated winter session. The University has more than doubled the amount of courses offered during the special session that runs Dec. 21, 2015-Jan. 10, 2016. A complete list is available at siue.edu/winter-se ssion.

Fifty three-week courses will be taught entirely online. Available courses cover a variety of disciplines at the introductory, upper-division and graduate level.

“SIUE’s faculty is dedicated to providing high quality learning opportunities that empower students to move confidently toward degree completion,” said Denise Cobb, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The flexibility of winter session allows students to enroll in a course they couldn’t build into their fall schedule or take pressure off of a busy spring course load.

“We also encourage students from other institutions to take advantage of the opportunity to complete credits that can be transferred to their home institutions.”

Students can expect to dedicate approximately four hours to their coursework each day during winter session. Enrollment is limited to one course.

To register and learn more about winter session at SIUE, visit siue.edu/winter-session.

