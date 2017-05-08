EDWARDSVILLE - Friday was a day of pride at Edwardsville High School for parents, students and administrators.

EHS held its first annual Academic Signing Day and invited parents to come out for students to be recognized.
EHS Principal Dennis Cramsey was a big proponent of the day and helped bring it to reality with hard work of student volunteer Ike Bertels.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Academic success has long been at the very center of who we are in District 7,” Principal Dennis Cramsey said. “While there are many things that complement our academic success, the mainstay of our students’ success is our students’ high academic performance and achievement. Each year, our graduating seniors are awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to attend colleges, universities, and technical/trade schools all across the nation based on their academic accomplishments.

“This year, for the first time, our seniors had an opportunity to be recognized for their academic accomplishments by participating in the Academic Signing Day. Much like our athletes have an opportunity to be recognized by signing to play sports at a particular college or university, our seniors will have an opportunity to be recognized for being awarded scholarships for 50 percent or more of their tuition cost from their selected college, university, trade/technical school, or armed service based on their academic scholarship awards.”

Academic Signing Day Criteria

Students must receive a minimum of 50 percent of their tuition paid through academic scholarships from the college, university, or technical or trade school they have chosen to attend.

If academic scholarships from the college or university total to equal half or more than half of the price of tuition, the student will be eligible to participate in the Academic Signing Day.

EXAMPLE

Tuition = $20,000

Scholarship total equals $10,000 or more – eligible

Scholarship total equals $9,999 or less – ineligible

Students attending trade or technical schools are also eligible to participate.

Students receiving scholarships or financial awards due to academic accomplishments from any branch of the military to attend any college or university are also eligible to participate.

Scholarships must be for academic accomplishments (GPA and/or ACT/SAT scores) and must be issued from the university the recipient will attend.

No outside scholarships or athletic scholarships were taken into consideration for the day.

EHS student list on Academic Signing Day

Brannan

Savannah

University of Illinois at Springfield

Cook

Taija

Southern Illinois University

Jafri

Faheem

Southern Illinois University

Sholl

Spencer

Southern Illinois University

Bertels

Ike

University of Arkansas

Cruzan

Rachel

University of Arkansas

Eastman

Lawrence Carl

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Spangenberg

Molly

University of Arkansas

Delmore

Erin

McKendree University

Grieve

Lily

Murray State Univrsity

Weinacht

Kayla

Murray State Univrsity

Willmore

Hannah

Butler University

Ellsworth

Jennie

Southeast Missouri State University

Lynn

Katherine

University of Alabama in Huntsville

Murray

Riley

Southeast Missouri State University

Vazquez- Flanigan

Claudia

DePaul University

Benson

Alan

Air Force Academy

Huene

Desire

Article continues after sponsor message

Florida State University

Lombardi

Benjamin

The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa

Poiter

Callista

Hendrix College

Singh

Luniva

Bradley University

Velez

Mercedes

The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa

Fulton

James

University of South Carolina

Goebel

Morgan

Mississippi State University

Queen

Jason

Northern Illinois University

Wernex

Chase

Mississippi State University

Downes

Sam

Valpraiso University

Fry

Mikayla

University of South Florida

Garvey

Collin

University of Alabama

Mendoza-Mosquito

Deacon

Southern Illinois University

Raffaelle

Luke

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Schlueter

Benjamin

Iowa State University

Sellers

Curtis

University of Colorado-Boulder

Springman

Katrina

Southern Illinois University

Taylor

Camille

Nova Southeastern University

Voepel

Alyssa

Rose-Hudman Institute of Technology

Webb

Mary

Marquette University

Bonk

Kelly

University of Denver

Gassiraro

Joseph

Saint Louis University

McCormick

Samuel

Southwest Baptist University

Thompson

Jane

DePaul University

More like this:

Schmidt Bill Part of Relief for Working Families Legislative Package
Feb 27, 2025
Durbin Calls On Illinois Educators To Sound The Alarm On For-profit Colleges
3 days ago
Virtual Info Sessions to Showcase Two Programs for Newly Admitted First-Year SIUE Students
Jan 27, 2025
Saint Louis University Offers Scholarship Opportunity to Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri’s ADVANCE HER© Leadership Movement Program
Mar 10, 2025
One Day One SIUE 2025 to Feature Celebration, Community Impact, and Student-Centered Giving
4 days ago

 