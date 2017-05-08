Academic Signing Day brings out best in students, faculty, parents
EDWARDSVILLE - Friday was a day of pride at Edwardsville High School for parents, students and administrators.
EHS held its first annual Academic Signing Day and invited parents to come out for students to be recognized.
EHS Principal Dennis Cramsey was a big proponent of the day and helped bring it to reality with hard work of student volunteer Ike Bertels.
“Academic success has long been at the very center of who we are in District 7,” Principal Dennis Cramsey said. “While there are many things that complement our academic success, the mainstay of our students’ success is our students’ high academic performance and achievement. Each year, our graduating seniors are awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to attend colleges, universities, and technical/trade schools all across the nation based on their academic accomplishments.
“This year, for the first time, our seniors had an opportunity to be recognized for their academic accomplishments by participating in the Academic Signing Day. Much like our athletes have an opportunity to be recognized by signing to play sports at a particular college or university, our seniors will have an opportunity to be recognized for being awarded scholarships for 50 percent or more of their tuition cost from their selected college, university, trade/technical school, or armed service based on their academic scholarship awards.”
Academic Signing Day Criteria
Students must receive a minimum of 50 percent of their tuition paid through academic scholarships from the college, university, or technical or trade school they have chosen to attend.
If academic scholarships from the college or university total to equal half or more than half of the price of tuition, the student will be eligible to participate in the Academic Signing Day.
EXAMPLE
Tuition = $20,000
Scholarship total equals $10,000 or more – eligible
Scholarship total equals $9,999 or less – ineligible
Students attending trade or technical schools are also eligible to participate.
Students receiving scholarships or financial awards due to academic accomplishments from any branch of the military to attend any college or university are also eligible to participate.
Scholarships must be for academic accomplishments (GPA and/or ACT/SAT scores) and must be issued from the university the recipient will attend.
No outside scholarships or athletic scholarships were taken into consideration for the day.
EHS student list on Academic Signing Day
|
Brannan
|
Savannah
|
University of Illinois at Springfield
|
Cook
|
Taija
|
Southern Illinois University
|
Jafri
|
Faheem
|
Southern Illinois University
|
Sholl
|
Spencer
|
Southern Illinois University
|
Bertels
|
Ike
|
University of Arkansas
|
Cruzan
|
Rachel
|
University of Arkansas
|
Eastman
|
Lawrence Carl
|
Missouri University of Science & Technology
|
Spangenberg
|
Molly
|
University of Arkansas
|
Delmore
|
Erin
|
McKendree University
|
Grieve
|
Lily
|
Murray State Univrsity
|
Weinacht
|
Kayla
|
Murray State Univrsity
|
Willmore
|
Hannah
|
Butler University
|
Ellsworth
|
Jennie
|
Southeast Missouri State University
|
Lynn
|
Katherine
|
University of Alabama in Huntsville
|
Murray
|
Riley
|
Southeast Missouri State University
|
Vazquez- Flanigan
|
Claudia
|
DePaul University
|
Benson
|
Alan
|
Air Force Academy
|
Huene
|
Desire
|
Florida State University
|
Lombardi
|
Benjamin
|
The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa
|
Poiter
|
Callista
|
Hendrix College
|
Singh
|
Luniva
|
Bradley University
|
Velez
|
Mercedes
|
The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa
|
Fulton
|
James
|
University of South Carolina
|
Goebel
|
Morgan
|
Mississippi State University
|
Queen
|
Jason
|
Northern Illinois University
|
Wernex
|
Chase
|
Mississippi State University
|
Downes
|
Sam
|
Valpraiso University
|
Fry
|
Mikayla
|
University of South Florida
|
Garvey
|
Collin
|
University of Alabama
|
Mendoza-Mosquito
|
Deacon
|
Southern Illinois University
|
Raffaelle
|
Luke
|
Missouri University of Science & Technology
|
Schlueter
|
Benjamin
|
Iowa State University
|
Sellers
|
Curtis
|
University of Colorado-Boulder
|
Springman
|
Katrina
|
Southern Illinois University
|
Taylor
|
Camille
|
Nova Southeastern University
|
Voepel
|
Alyssa
|
Rose-Hudman Institute of Technology
|
Webb
|
Mary
|
Marquette University
|
Bonk
|
Kelly
|
University of Denver
|
Gassiraro
|
Joseph
|
Saint Louis University
|
McCormick
|
Samuel
|
Southwest Baptist University
|
Thompson
|
Jane
|
DePaul University
