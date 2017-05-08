EDWARDSVILLE - Friday was a day of pride at Edwardsville High School for parents, students and administrators.

EHS held its first annual Academic Signing Day and invited parents to come out for students to be recognized.

EHS Principal Dennis Cramsey was a big proponent of the day and helped bring it to reality with hard work of student volunteer Ike Bertels.

“Academic success has long been at the very center of who we are in District 7,” Principal Dennis Cramsey said. “While there are many things that complement our academic success, the mainstay of our students’ success is our students’ high academic performance and achievement. Each year, our graduating seniors are awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to attend colleges, universities, and technical/trade schools all across the nation based on their academic accomplishments.

“This year, for the first time, our seniors had an opportunity to be recognized for their academic accomplishments by participating in the Academic Signing Day. Much like our athletes have an opportunity to be recognized by signing to play sports at a particular college or university, our seniors will have an opportunity to be recognized for being awarded scholarships for 50 percent or more of their tuition cost from their selected college, university, trade/technical school, or armed service based on their academic scholarship awards.”

Academic Signing Day Criteria

Students must receive a minimum of 50 percent of their tuition paid through academic scholarships from the college, university, or technical or trade school they have chosen to attend.

If academic scholarships from the college or university total to equal half or more than half of the price of tuition, the student will be eligible to participate in the Academic Signing Day.

EXAMPLE

Tuition = $20,000

Scholarship total equals $10,000 or more – eligible

Scholarship total equals $9,999 or less – ineligible

Students attending trade or technical schools are also eligible to participate.

Students receiving scholarships or financial awards due to academic accomplishments from any branch of the military to attend any college or university are also eligible to participate.

Scholarships must be for academic accomplishments (GPA and/or ACT/SAT scores) and must be issued from the university the recipient will attend.

No outside scholarships or athletic scholarships were taken into consideration for the day.

EHS student list on Academic Signing Day

Brannan Savannah University of Illinois at Springfield Cook Taija Southern Illinois University Jafri Faheem Southern Illinois University Sholl Spencer Southern Illinois University Bertels Ike University of Arkansas Cruzan Rachel University of Arkansas Eastman Lawrence Carl Missouri University of Science & Technology Spangenberg Molly University of Arkansas Delmore Erin McKendree University Grieve Lily Murray State Univrsity Weinacht Kayla Murray State Univrsity Willmore Hannah Butler University Ellsworth Jennie Southeast Missouri State University Lynn Katherine University of Alabama in Huntsville Murray Riley Southeast Missouri State University Vazquez- Flanigan Claudia DePaul University Benson Alan Air Force Academy Huene Desire Article continues after sponsor message Florida State University Lombardi Benjamin The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa Poiter Callista Hendrix College Singh Luniva Bradley University Velez Mercedes The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa Fulton James University of South Carolina Goebel Morgan Mississippi State University Queen Jason Northern Illinois University Wernex Chase Mississippi State University Downes Sam Valpraiso University Fry Mikayla University of South Florida Garvey Collin University of Alabama Mendoza-Mosquito Deacon Southern Illinois University Raffaelle Luke Missouri University of Science & Technology Schlueter Benjamin Iowa State University Sellers Curtis University of Colorado-Boulder Springman Katrina Southern Illinois University Taylor Camille Nova Southeastern University Voepel Alyssa Rose-Hudman Institute of Technology Webb Mary Marquette University Bonk Kelly University of Denver Gassiraro Joseph Saint Louis University McCormick Samuel Southwest Baptist University Thompson Jane DePaul University

