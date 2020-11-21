ALTON - Abundant Life Church is providing a hot and ready to-go-take-out box Thanksgiving meal for those who need it from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at the Salvation Army Booth House.

The takeout-box will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and dessert. The Booth House is located at 525 Alby St., in Alton, IL.

Dave Anderson one of the organizers, said there is a limited supply of 200 meals on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we will have a limited number of volunteers preparing and serving the meals," Anderson said.

Call Abundant Life at 618-474-5433 for more info.