GODFREY - Absolute Audio is celebrating their fourth year at their Godfrey location. The hearing specialists have worked to serve the community by helping improve hearing needs since their opening May 5, 2015.

“At Absolute Audio, we are helping improve the quality of life for ladies and gentlemen by providing the absolute finest hearing healthcare testing, selection, outcomes, and service,” said Aaron Gingrich, President of Absolute Audio.

Along with the excitement of their four-year celebration, May is Better Speech and Hearing Month. The campaign, started by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association of America, hopes to raise awareness for the importance of checking your hearing. The campaign stresses the importance of individuals of all ages checking their hearing. A simple hearing check-up can catch a problem and work to improve it before it gets worse.

“We offer a unique approach to addressing each individual needs. One size does not fit all in this field and we go out of our way to focus on solutions and services that improve the quality of life of our patients as much as possible,” said Gingrich.

Absolute Audio offers a wide array of services for hearing needs. Offerings include hearing assessments, hearing aid fittings, hearing aid repair, assisted listening devices, and tinnitus treatment. The team at Absolute is also willing to assist you with any of your own individual and unique hearing needs.

Help with hearing can truly be a life-changing experience for those struggling. Simply working with patients who have struggled for years creates a lasting impact on the lives of individuals helped by hearing improvement.

“One of the areas I believe has contributed to our overwhelming success is our attention to detail, particularly when it comes to helping people understand in places like crowds, restaurants, and family gatherings. Making things louder is pretty easy. Providing clarity and understanding in more difficult situations requires the right combination of technology, experience, and follow up care,” added Gingrich.

Absolute Audio is located at 5520A Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL., 62035, and can be contacted at (618) 476-8889. They can also be found on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteAudioInc/ and website https://absoluteaudio.info

“We love helping people hear better. It’s just fun. If you have questions or concerns about your hearing, give us a call. We’d be happy to talk to you.”

