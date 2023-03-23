BETHALTO - Junior Abrianna Garrett has been a constant for the CM Lady Eagles soccer team.

The dangerous forward must always be marked, or she is going to make the other team pay.

She burst onto the scene her freshman season with a 27-goal, 10-assist campaign. She followed that up the next season by scoring 37 and assisting seven.

Her freshman year she teamed up with teammate and close friend Aubree Wallace. Wallace netted 23 goals to go along with Garrett in the 2020-21 season.

As many know, Wallace was sidelined the entire following season dealing with an ACL tear during basketball season.

That's when Garrett stepped it up the most and scored 37 to help bolster her team's attack.

"She does what she does. She's relentless and very direct," CM head coach Eric Zyung said about his goal scorer.

"She shares the ball well, but then she has an act for the goal. She just knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. She knows how to finish."

As a junior, she's picking up right where she left off. Through four games she's already snagged 12 goals, which currently leads the St. Louis region.

"We're glad she's on the team," Zyung added.

She had a four-goal performance in a 10-1 win over East Alton-Wood River in the Eagles' home opener. The win brought CM to 3-1 on the season.

Zyung estimates that the program goal record is somewhere higher than 100. Garrett is eying that record up.

As of right now, she's scored 76 goals and hasn't even hardly gotten her junior season started yet. There's still plenty of time for her to eclipse that three-digit scoring mark.

Garrett and the Eagles will be back in action at home on Saturday when they host the Alton Redbirds at 12:30 p.m. from Hauser Field.

