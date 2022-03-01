SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is launching a new “Abe for All” initiative to improve access, starting with special services March 3 for World Hearing Day.

The museum will offer sign language interpreters for its theatrical presentations during the event, which runs 4-7 p.m. Museum staff, volunteers, and interpreters will wear clear face shields instead of masks, so speech reading is easier. Exhibits will be enhanced with QR codes and monitors to share written information.

Admission is free and anyone is welcome to attend, but the goal is to gather feedback from the Deaf community on how to improve the experience for guests who are deaf or hard of hearing. Guests will have a chance to share their thoughts in surveys during their visit.

“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to share the story of America’s greatest president. We want every person to fully appreciate his legacy, and that means we are committed to improving accessibility for all,” said the ALPLM’s executive director, Christina Shutt.

Special hours and services on World Hearing Day are just the first step in the “Abe for All” initiative. Other special events and information-gathering opportunities are planned for the year ahead.

The next is a sensory friendly event 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Audio throughout the museum will be lowered and lighting will be increased to create more fluid atmosphere. Touch tables in the journeys and new activities will allow increased engagement opportunities for guests. Pre-visit preparation packets are available by calling 217-558-8844 or emailing ALPLM.GuestEntry@illinois.gov.

The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and sharing with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission througha combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

