EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Police Department continually goes above and beyond the call of duty for the community and another example was Tuesday during the ButterBurgers and Badges crusade at Culver’s Restaurant at 6724 Old Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Several officers and dispatchers volunteered their time to take care of those dining in and out of the restaurant. Any tips received were donated to the Special Olympics Illinois cause. Also, Culver’s donated $1 from every concrete mixer sold to Special Olympics.

Edwardsville Major Mike Fillback said the turnout of officers and dispatchers was excellent once again.

“The staff and management at Culver’s and the media are wonderful at helping out and getting the word out about the event,” Fillback added. “We raise money for Special Olympics and that is a good cause. All of our people enjoy themselves and do this on their own. We want to instill in our personnel that there are many things you can do to help the community beyond just doing the job. The folks at Special Olympics are so appreciative. That is why we keep doing this each year.”

