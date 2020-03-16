At Illinois American Water, the health and safety of our customers, communities and employees is our top priority. We provide an essential service that is critically important and much like many other companies in the U.S. and around the globe, Illinois American Water has established coronavirus preparedness plans.



To minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have initiated our business continuity plans to help provide additional stability to our operations that include water and wastewater services to our customers’ homes and businesses.

Illinois American Water continues to monitor situational updates provided by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University as well as other state and federal organizations. We are continuously evaluating the situation and latest developments to determine how we can adopt and amend measures, as necessary, to support our customers and communities we serve and our employees.



It is important for you to know that Illinois American Water’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of our surface and ground water supplies (lakes, reservoirs, rivers, or aquifers). These treatments are effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses. Our water meets all current federal and state drinking water requirements.



For additional information about the coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater please visit:



• Environmental Protection Agency - Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual



• World Health Organization - Water treatment practices effective against COVID-19, WHO says



In an effort to keep our customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois American Water will be placing a moratorium and discontinuing service shut offs at this time.

We will continue to evaluate this moratorium as more information becomes available. Additionally, Illinois American Water will begin the restoration of service to previously shut-off customers. The restoration may take some time, but we will work as quickly and safely as possible. If your service has been turned off prior to March 12, 2020, we will restart your service.



Illinois American Water has been focused on two high priorities as the spread of the coronavirus has evolved -- the health and safety of our employees and the health and safety of our customers. As such, Illinois American Water will also be suspending all non-essential field appointments and will limit the amount and nature of contact with customers during all emergency field appointments.



For additional information about the coronavirus, please visit:



• Center for Disease Control and Prevention



• World Health Organization



As always, thank you for your trust in Illinois American Water as we continue to provide you with safe, clean, reliable water and wastewater services.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest nvestor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

