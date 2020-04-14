ALTON - Abigail Scyoc and William Johnson of Alton High School are selected as Students of the Month for April by the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey and will be honored at the club’s next meeting at Gentlin’s Restaurant.

Abigail is the daughter of Thomas and Michele Scyoc of Godfrey. She was awarded a Silver Medallion, is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Illinois State Scholar, Academic All-Conference in softball, and Varsity Scholar Athlete in tennis.

Scyoc has participated in varsity softball 9-12; Varsity Softball, 9-12; Varsity Tennis, 12; Student Council, 9-10; Redbird Nest, 9-12; Physics Club, 11; Table Tennis Club, 9; Spanish Club, 10; and Powderpuff, 10-11.

Her service activities include Alton Middle School Softball Volunteer Coach, 9-12; Alton High School Softball Camp, 9-12; Spring Fling (Student Council), 10; Alton High School Homecoming Parade (National Honors Society), 12; Alton High School Trunk or Treat (National Honors Society), 12; Alton Middle School Tennis Program, 12; Alton School District Registration (Student Council), 10-11; Alton High School Basketball Tournament, 12; Tutoring (Mu Alpha Theta), 12; Peanut Brittle for Hondura Mission United Methodist Church (National Honors Society), 12; Volunteer Softball Coach (Esprit Metro Softball Organization), 9-12; Decorations for Alton High School Homecoming (Student Council), 10; and selling tickets for Alton High School St. Baldricks, 12.

Abigail adds, "The question “What do I want to be when I grow up?” smothered my brain for years. I always wondered why I could never give it an answer. Over time, I finally realized that this question can’t be answered from heavy thinking. The answer reveals itself when a person has been through enough experiences to truly know their passions and desires. It took me years of hard work and community service to finally discover my dream job - a Physician Assistant.

"Throughout my life, I have maintained a busy schedule of extracurriculars and volunteering. One of my greatest passions is softball. I have played competitive softball for a decade, starting on the Varsity team all four years of high school. This sport has allowed me to earn the title of a role model to many young athletes in my community. I love having the ability to use my knowledge and talent in softball to help others strengthen their skills and further their interests. I have participated in countless activities in my community, always helping people. I love seeing a smile on someone’s face and knowing I am the reason behind it. I have experienced this on several occasions whether it was playing Halloween games with local children or helping them at a tennis camp. One of my most memorable moments in the volunteer world occurred at Spring Fling where I helped students with intellectual disabilities feel special.

"My personal experiences uncovered the answer to my question of my career choice. I learned that I have a passion of helping others and I want to continue this in and beyond higher education. I acquired a great work ethic as well as skills of teamwork that will allow me to pursue this passion.

"After graduation, my plans for the future are to attend Missouri State University and eventually become a Physician Assistant. Attending college will give me the proper education and opportunities to have a successful career. I want to try new experiences and continue to grow as an individual. Attending Missouri State University will allow me to make connections with new people and will put me on the right track to become a Physician Assistant. I will take challenging courses to eventually attend the Physician Assistant program at Missouri State. It won’t be an easy journey, but from taking rigorous courses and staying involved with a busy schedule, I know I can achieve my goal. A Physician Assistant attends to peoples’ needs on a daily basis. This fulfills my passions and desires to help others, so it is the perfect career for me."

William Johnson is the son of David Johnson and Margaret Dorris. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Phi Theta Kappa.

Johnson founded the Civil Political Discourse Club at Alton High School his junior year, and he is a member of Alton High School Tennis 10-12. He is a member of the Alton High School AFS club 9-12 where he was a foreign exchange student in France for a semester. He has volunteered with the Mike Babcock for State Representative campaign his junior year and Amy Elik for State Representative campaign as a senior.

William explains his career ambitions, "As a semester foreign exchange student abroad in France, terms like global citizenship, culture, and open-mindedness were frequently presented to me. These qualities are what developed me as a person to navigate my academic and professional careers for the years to come. My host father, Regis, once told me to “do what has the most impact”- and to this day I scour for opportunities that allow me to make an impact in someone’s life. My experiences abroad have culminated into the character I am today and it is an honor to be recognized by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club because of it.

The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, is my dream school for many reasons. A school like Sewanee will allow me to build upon and grow my character. The next four years of my life will educate me and help craft the tools needed to make an impact globally (which has become my dream and life goal). Studying politics at Sewanee will create many intercultural opportunities to pursue. For, after college I plan on joining the United States Peace Corps to work on economic development in Africa. Beyond my tenure in the Peace Corps, I hope to begin a career in the United States Foreign Service. These career choices all gain in making an impact somewhere in the world."

Scyoc and Williams will be presented with recognition plaques by Tim Hinrichs, President of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

