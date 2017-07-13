ALTON - On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, issued a warrant for the arrest of Kyle D. Abel, 31, of the 2800 block of Residence Street, Alton.

Abel is charged with the following charges for an incident with Alton Police on July 11:

Count I: Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine With The Intent To Deliver (Class X Felony)

It is alleged in the warrant that Abel knowingly and unlawfully possessed with the intent to deliver 100 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Count II: Aggravated Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officers (Class 4).

It is alleged that Abel, the driver of a certain 2005 Cadillac motor vehicle with an Illinois registration of AM133325 fled From Alton Police Officer Jeff Thornton, after being given a visual or audible signal in a manner and such flight to elude involved disobedience of two or more official traffic control devices.

Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set Abel's bail at $250,000. Police have Abel in custody at this time.

