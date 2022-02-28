ALTON - Community activist Abe Lee Barham has announced he is making a bid for the Madison County Board.

Barham made his announcement at My Just Desserts in Alton.

When his daughter, Consuela Barham, introduced Abe Lee at My Just Desserts, some of the highlights of his community involvement were given. Part of what she discussed was that he is co-chair of the Alton Juneteenth Celebration, chairman of the Miles Davis Festival, and Inner City Garden Project in Alton, among many other things.

She also said Abe Lee was part of those who helped rename Salu Park to James Killion Park at Salu and a library at Alton High after James Bailey. Lee has assisted the housing authority and has coached youth and volunteered across the Alton community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lee says he has always tried to be a positive force in the community and voice for those who otherwise didn't have a voice.

"We need a new plan for redevelopment in Alton and the county," he said. "It is very important to meet people. I am very passionate about Alton and the county. We are a small town that should have big ideas we have too much we are not utilizing.

"You have to work with each other. I see the growth of East Alton, Granite City, Wood River and don't see the same growth here. Growth comes with new ideas. I want to get the community involved in monthly meetings and spearhead as much growth and new jobs in the area as possible."

See the full video here for more on candidate Abe Lee Barham:

Abe Lee Barham Jr Announces Run for Madison County Board

More like this: