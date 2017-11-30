EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville junior football quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman reflects on the 2017 season with a sense of accomplishment and a bright look ahead to 2018.

“We just came and worked hard every week,” Abdur-Rahman, who emerged as arguably one of the top talents in the Southwestern Conference and the Metro-East area this season, said. “We had a great group of seniors and I wish we could have won it all for them.”

Some may have counted Edwardsville out after their 0-3 start to the season with losses to Naperville North, eventual Missouri Class 6 champion CBC and East St. Louis. But the Tiger players were determined to show people otherwise.

The Rambler defense provided Abdur-Rahman a big challenge on the day. “They're pretty good,” Abdur-Rahman said. “They're a pretty good defense.”

“Our defense did a great job; they kept us in the game,” said Edwardsville junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman reflecting on the the recent 17-14 loss to Wilmette Loyola Academy in an IHSA Class 8A football playoff semifinal game at Tiger Stadium.

A huge cold front passed through the area not long before the start of the game; bringing with it a huge drop in temperatures, a strong wind and driving rainstorm; it affected what both teams could do.

“We couldn't throw the ball as much; we'd planned on throwing the ball a lot in the final game,” Abdur-Rahman said. “We weren't able to do that with the wind and the rain. Because of the weather conditions, we had to change it up and go from there.”

However, Abdur-Rahman already seems ready to strap on the pads for 2018. There is no question in the off season, he will be lifting weights, training and preparing for a bigger and better year as quarterback next fall.

