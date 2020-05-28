ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club announced Abbie Kambarian and Emma Yost are honored as the recipients of the Interact Student Service Award for 2020.

Abbie is a member and vice president of the Alton High Interact Club, and Emma is a member and vice president of the Marquette Catholic High School Club. This award is given to a member of a local Interact Club who has demonstrated the principles of Rotary through active participation in the club’s activities. The award includes a $300 scholarship.

Abbie said she served as the vice president of Interact Club at Alton High School.

"Interact club is all about serving the community and assisting others as best we can," Abbie said. "Throughout the year, we visited nursing homes, participated in a trunk or treat, donated toys to children in need, assisted the Rotary Club in the chili cook off, and much more. It is very rewarding as a student in the community to help others and I am very proud I was apart of that. I am honored I was able to do this through Interact Club! Thank you so much to the Rotary Club for awarding me this scholarship as I plan to attend SIUE to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing."

Emma explained that she had been a member of the Interact Club for four years and vice president for one year.

"I participated and helped organize events for Interact including making lunches for the Salvation Army," Emma said. "I coordinated the donation of the groceries to make the lunches, and assembled them after school hours. We also held a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Hospital called Marquette Madness, in which I designed the t-shirts and helped with ordering and delivering the shirts to players."

Rotary International sponsors Interact clubs world-wide to bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey sponsors clubs at Alton High School and Marquette Catholic High School.

