Abbigail Jarnagin

ALTON - Abbigail Jarnagin is the Art Fahrner Edward Jones October Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Abby is a junior at Alton High School. She is a dedicated and motivated student who is willing to help staff or students at any time.

Abby has been an officer for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter for two years and the President of the Section 8 FCCLA Officer Team. She is always the first to volunteer whenever FCCLA is going to do community service or leadership activity. (FCCLA offers programs, contests, scholarships, and opportunities for members to develop real-world skills, become college- and career-ready, and make a difference in families, careers, and communities.)

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby was responsible for organizing a sewing workshop last year where the FCCLA donated over 160 port pillows to the Siteman Center at Alton Memorial Hospital and she plans to spearhead another activity to make additional port pillows this school year.

Over the past summer, Abby also found another way to give back to the community. She organized a group of members to pass out free groceries to those in need. This activity was done in conjunction with Alton School Board Member, Pastor David Goines and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Sixth St.

Abby will be running for state office this spring and has a goal to become a FACS teacher in the future.

Check and follow the Art Fahrner Edward Jones Facebook page:

/https://www.facebook.com/ejadvisorartfahrner/

More like this: