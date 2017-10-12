ALTON - AARP Illinois, The City of Alton and Senior Services Plus will host a Livable Communities Solution Forum to discuss local efforts in the region on how to make communities more livable and how new tools like the AARP Livability Index: Great Neighborhoods for All Ages can support this work.

National expert Mike Watson, Manager of Livable Communities from AARP's Community, State and National Affairs, along with Mayor Brant Walker will lead the discussion. Other presenters will describe how local policies and programs are building livable communities across the area.

As a growing number of Americans age, local officials and community organizations are looking for solutions to best support those who want to remain in their homes and neighborhoods. Communities that provide supportive features and services such as affordable and accessible housing, a safe travel environment for drivers and pedestrians, proximity to social activities and economic opportunities, and access to quality healthcare enhance the quality of life for all residents. Local leaders are working diligently to prepare for an aging population and are partnering with AARP to meet this challenge.

Other local panelists will include:

Brett Stawar-Convention and Visitor Bureau

Amanda Smith- Madison County Transit

Mike Rathgeb-Spencer Homes LLC

John Becker-SSP

Dr. Dale Chapman-LCCC

Monica Bristow- Riverbend Growth Association

Nathan Grimm -The Telegraph

Ajay Pathak- OSF Hospital

RSVP by October 20th to:

https://aarp.cvent.com/AltonLivableCommunities or call: 1-877-926-8300.

The event will be held at the Best Western Premier at 3559 College Ave, Alton, IL 62002 on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Registration and breakfast will be from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m., followed by the program from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

