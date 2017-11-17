ALTON - AARP along with the City of Alton and the Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission is holding a free shred event for all veterans and community members.

We will be sharing information on AARP Operation Protect Veterans. This program describes scams that target veterans and provides guidance on how to report them.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

AARP, along with its partners invite veterans and community members to bring their paper items to have them securely shredded.

Maximum 3 garbage bags per car.

Saturday, November 18, 2017

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Liberty Bank Amphitheatre

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, Illinois 62002

To register and for more information visit the website or

call toll free 1-877-926-8300.

aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork

More like this:

Budzinski Bill to Codify Veterans Experience Office Becomes Law
Aug 18, 2025
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Continues 2025 Flying Season With Mission #75
Aug 25, 2025
Support and Opportunities Available to Area Veterans at Florissant Resource and Job Fair, Co-Hosted by SIUE Veterans Upward Bound
Aug 19, 2025
RiverBend Patriots Hosts Events to Raise Money for Veteran Services
Aug 19, 2025
Columbia Concert to Benefit Local Veterans
4 days ago

 