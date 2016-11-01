AARP helps family caregivers from St. John's Community Care Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care recently received a $2,500 donation from AARP to purchase items for respite holiday packages for caregivers. The holiday packages will be given to family caregivers whose loved one recieves care through St. John’s. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! The packages will include resources to help caregivers find time for themselves and re-ignite their spirit throughout the holiday season. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending