COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care recently received a $2,500 donation from AARP to purchase items for respite holiday packages for caregivers. The holiday packages will be given to family caregivers whose loved one recieves care through St. John’s.

The packages will include resources to help caregivers find time for themselves and re-ignite their spirit throughout the holiday season. 

