Our Love Story

The Couple: Aaron McEwen and Ashley Hentrich of Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: January 1, 2015

Article continues after sponsor message

First Date: We first met at Metro Sports in Alton at a sand volleyball game in the summertime. I would say our first date was a crazy, fun New Year's Eve party amongst mutual friends.

Something We Enjoy Doing Together: Aaron and I enjoy camping together. We especially like to go kayaking. In the wintertime, we cuddle up and watch sci-fi movies.

Advice For A Happy Relationship: Let your partner do what makes them happy. Never expect things from each other. And, when your partner does do something for you, be very appreciative.