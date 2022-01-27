Aaron & Ashley's Love Story
Our Love Story
The Couple: Aaron McEwen and Ashley Hentrich of Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: January 1, 2015
First Date: We first met at Metro Sports in Alton at a sand volleyball game in the summertime. I would say our first date was a crazy, fun New Year's Eve party amongst mutual friends.
Something We Enjoy Doing Together: Aaron and I enjoy camping together. We especially like to go kayaking. In the wintertime, we cuddle up and watch sci-fi movies.
Advice For A Happy Relationship: Let your partner do what makes them happy. Never expect things from each other. And, when your partner does do something for you, be very appreciative.