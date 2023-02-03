Couples names: Aaron & Amanda Beavers

City: Greenfield

Date met or started dating: September 17, 2018

Date married: November 13, 2021

What makes your relationship special? We both found each other during rough times in our lives...the fact that we managed to go through hell and back, and be better than ever speaks volumes! There is no one else more perfect for each of us, than each other!

Share a memory you have made together: We have 6 amazing children, and going all out for each holiday for the specific memories is the absolute best! We will forever cherish those.