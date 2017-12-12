COLLINSVILLE - AAIC inc., architects / interiors / planners serving the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area for over 50 years with offices in Collinsville, and St. Louis, are pleased to announce:

Mat Williams has joined AAIC as an architectural intern. With a master's from SIU- Carbondale he will be responsible for programming, design development, specifications writing, estimating, construction documents and construction observation.

