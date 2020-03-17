St. Louis - AAdvantage Insurance Group recently hired Sam Fink as a Sales Agent. In this position, Fink will be responsible for generating prospects, developing new relationships, and handling existing accounts to ensure total customer satisfaction for all personalized insurance plans.

Fink currently plays for Saint Louis Football Club, a professional soccer team, where he is Captain and holds the club record for appearances. He and his wife Hannah currently co-own a new event space in downtown Edwardsville called The Ink House. Fink earned his Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Physiology from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Founded in 2009, AAdvantage Insurance Group specializes in auto, home, business, farm and life insurance. The agency serves clients in the Metro-East area in IL and MO. AAdvantage Insurance Group is located at 2220 S. State Rte. 157 in Glen Carbon, IL.

AAdvantage Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

“Sam is the perfect addition to our growing team of insurance professionals,” said AAdvantage Insurance Group CEO Josh Kaburick. “We look forward to all that Sam will accomplish for both our clients and our agency.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.

For more information about AAdvantage Insurance Group, call (618) 692-4440 or visit http://www.aadvantageins.net.

