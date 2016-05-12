O'FALLON - Hope Animal Rescues raised the "woof" in downtown O'Fallon IL on May 7. Over 40 people came out to participate in the tiniest race in town.

The folks at Hope Animal Rescues held their First Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle .1K Benefiting Hope Animal Rescues. This tiny race made a BIG impact on homeless dogs across the Midwest. This tiny event raised almost $1500 for the care and housing of the homeless dogs residing with Hope Animal Rescues.

Participates were met with awesome weather for this point-one K run! Registration and packet pick up started at Mandy's Bar located at 108 E State Street. Participates were given plenty of time before start time to browse the awesome silent auction items donated by local businesses and individuals.

Participates were instructed to go the start line at the caboose for warm up. Command Chief (retired) Merle Lyman led the group in "military like" calisthenics'.

This grueling 0.1K Run started at the Caboose in downtown O'Fallon IL, around the block, quick stop at the micro water station to refuel, and pushed on to finish line at Mandy's Bar for an after party like no other- craziest costume prizes, raffle, silent Auction, door prizes and yummy food.

This was a race that EVERYONE finished! Participants walked, danced, jumped, skipped, crawled, or hopped across the finish line! Several participants dressed in costume-letting their inner diva's shine!

Mandy's Bar, located in O'Fallon IL and Club Paws Inc, located in Alton IL, sponsored this micro run to help raise much needed funds for homeless dogs residing at Hope Animal Rescues.

