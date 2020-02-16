EDWARDSVILLE - A Wildflower Shop in Edwardsville celebrated its fifth anniversary just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Owners Deborah Orofino and Anne Morris celebrated the fifth anniversary of A Wildflower Shop in one of the best ways possible, lots of flower orders. With over 100 deliveries going out on Valentine’s Day this year, the pair are prepared and grateful. The day before Valentine’s Day the shop was so packed with flowers they had to bring in extra storage in a refrigerated unit outside. Their staff was all hands on deck, preparing an array of different arrangements. One thing you will instantly notice at A Wildflower Show is how unique each of their arrangements is for customers.

“We like to be creative and have fun with it. We are always trying out new things and doing our best to stay on-trend,” said Orofino.

Deborah and Anne work hard to create special and stunning arrangements for every occasion. Their store is a charming one, with many unique gifts and greeting cards. They sell plants and many lovely items, perfect to gift a loved one. Their location is truly a one-stop-shop to pick up flowers, a gift, and a greeting card at the same time.

“We are always bringing in new items for the shop. We shop around and find things that we ourselves like and would want to buy or give as gifts,” said Orofino.

When it comes to finding a good florist, Deborah and Anne have over 30 years of experience in the field. They pride themselves in not only offering beautiful floral arrangements but offering the best customer service and on-time delivery.

“Working as a florist is something I have done for many years. It’s something that I really enjoy. So once this space opened up, I finally decided to take the plunge and open up A Wildflower Shop with Anne and I’m so happy I did. It's great to be celebrating five years here already, we couldn't be more grateful for all of our customers and supporters,” said Orofino.

A Wildflower Shop is located at 2131 S State Route 157 in Edwardsville. They are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Wildflower Shop is the perfect stop for gifts and arrangements for any occasion, holidays, birthdays, weddings, special events, or just because, they will create something great. For more information check out their website awildflowershop.com or give them a call at 618-692-5094.

