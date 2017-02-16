Photo from last year's litter cleanupALTON - As many as 60 people have RSVP'd on social media to participate in a litter cleanup of the Great River Road on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. 

The event is hosted by 1 Mississippi - a group dedicated to the preservation of the natural waterways in the Riverbend and beyond - with the help of the Piasa Palisades group of the Sierra Club. The event is a way for people considering themselves "River Citizens" to show love to Mother Earth as part of a late Valentine's gift. 

"It's awesome to see 50 or 60 people sign up for an event without the promise of a free t-shirt or anything like that," event organizer Tanner Aljets said. 

Litter cleanup is expected to take around three hours and will begin at 8:45 a.m. at Clifton Terrace Park. Snacks and warm beverages will be provided. All ages are welcome to attend. 

More information can be found by contacting Aljets at (618) 520-9749 or via email at il1Mississippi@biodiverse.org

